FTC supports DOJ proposal to curb Google’s search monopoly

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has thrown its support behind a Department of Justice (DOJ) proposal aimed at dismantling Alphabet Inc.'s Google’s dominance in the online search market, as per the news reports.

The FTC, the nation’s leading privacy regulator, endorsed the DOJ’s plan on Friday, stating it includes robust safeguards to protect user privacy while fostering competition.

The DOJ’s proposal, part of a broader effort to address Google’s alleged illegal monopoly as ruled by a federal judge in August 2024, requires Google to share targeted portions of its search index, user, and ads data with competitors for a limited period.

This measure, the DOJ argued, is essential to level the playing field in the online search market, where Google commands an estimated 89.2% share, rising to 94.9% on mobile devices. The FTC emphasised that increased competition could pressure Google to enhance its privacy practices, benefiting consumers.

Google strongly opposes the DOJ’s remedies, arguing in a May 10, 2025, blog post that they would harm consumers, undermine privacy, and weaken America’s technological leadership. The company claims the proposals would force it to share sensitive search query data, risking user privacy by exposing identifiable information.

The case, overseen by US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., has drawn intense scrutiny as it nears its conclusion this month. Following a 10-week trial in 2024, Mehta ruled that Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act by maintaining monopolies in general search services and text advertising, largely through exclusive deals with companies like Apple, which received an estimated $20 billion in 2022 to set Google as the default search engine on its devices.

The DOJ’s remedies extend beyond data sharing. It has called for Google to divest its Chrome browser and halt multi-billion-dollar agreements that secure its search engine as the default on smartphones and browsers. Google has countered that its shift to non-exclusive agreements sufficiently addresses competitive concerns and warned that sharing search data could compromise its intellectual property and user privacy. CEO Sundar Pichai has argued that the DOJ’s plan could undermine Google’s ability to innovate, potentially harming its position in the global tech race.

The FTC dismissed Google’s privacy concerns, asserting that the DOJ’s proposal includes a compliance committee to oversee implementation, similar to mechanisms used in past FTC privacy settlements. “The proposed remedies may force Google and other market participants to finally compete on protecting consumer privacy,” the FTC stated in an amicus brief filed on May 9, 2025.