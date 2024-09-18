From new spectacles to AI related features: here are Snap’s new updates!

New Delhi: Snap has introduced the fifth generation of Spectacles, their see-through, standalone AR glasses that enable users to use Lenses. Spectacles are powered by the all-new Snap OS. You can navigate Snap OS with your hands and voice – and the main menu is always in the palm of your hand.
Snap is also partnering with OpenAI to give developers access to multimodal large language models, so they can build Lenses that recognise objects around you and provide more context.
Snap said, “We want to be the most developer-friendly platform in the world and empower developers to invest in building amazing Lenses. To start, we’re introducing Spectacles with no developer tax, and launching new ways to build and share Lenses.”
The newly rebuilt Lens Studio 5.0 lets developers quickly push their project to Spectacles. With their new Spectacles Interaction Kit, users can build intuitive Lenses without the hassle of having to develop your own interaction system from scratch.
Developers in the U.S. can join the Spectacles Developer Program for $99 per month with a one-year commitment. AR developers and teams are already using Lens Studio and Snap OS to create new Lenses for Spectacles, including the LEGO Group, ILM Immersive, Niantic, and Wabisabi Games.
A simplified Snapchat is testing with a select group of Snapchatters around the world. This evolved version of Snapchat aims to simplify the Snapchatter experience by organising the app around what we use our phones for most: communication, taking pictures, and entertainment.
New AI Features:
New AI Lens: Snap dropped a new Lens that lets Snapchatters see their “elderly selves”
AI in Snapchat Memories: Snapchat+ subscribers will see creative AI captions and Lenses applied to their Memories, as well as totally new AI Snaps to share with friends.
Advanced Snapping with My AI: My AI can interpret complex parking signs, translate menus in a foreign language, identify unique plants, and more.
New Bitmoji Fashion: Snap i set to sannounce new accessories for Bitmoji including Snap-yellow Crocs dropping on Tuesday, and upcoming handbag partnerships with Prada and Miu Miu.
Snap is also rolling out a slate of new GenAI Suite features in Lens Studio. AR creators will find new tools including Animation Blending, Body Morph, and Icon Generation, and soon, the app aims to make it possible to generate animations through text descriptions and support Video to 3D Gaussian Splats.
A new simplified profile design allows Snapchatters 16 and older to easily toggle between their personal and public accounts. If they want to connect with their real friends - personal. And if they choose to reach a wider audience - public.
More Tools to Make Content & Build Community: Pin your favorite Snaps to the top of your Public Profile, use Templates to make it even easier to create and share Snaps, and use Replies to turn messages into a photo and video response to create deeper engagement with fans.
Snap Star Collab Studio Update to Accelerate Creator x Brand Partnerships: Through preferred partners and new self-serve tools, creators can now choose to show off their engagement and demographic data to brands when they’re part of the Snap Star Collab Studio, a program that helps accelerate creator and brand partnerships. Soon, they’ll be able to share this information directly with any advertiser on Snapchat.
Snapchat Cam Expanding to More Venues: Snapchat has partnered to bring Snapchat Cam to more than 50 venues, teams, artists, and broadcast partners, like the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Rock Out with the Lip Syncing Lens: Snap launched a new Lip Syncing Lens with Eminem in celebration of his new song “Fuel.” Soon this visual Lens experience will support thousands of tracks from Snapchat’s Sounds library so Snapchatters can take Snaps rocking out in real time or apply the Lens to bring their Memories to life.
Try a New Look with NYX Beauty Bestie: Snap is introducing an advanced version of this Lens that uses generative AI to recommend looks tailored to Snapchatters’ features.