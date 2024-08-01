Youtube's Ishan Chatterjee likely to join JioCinema as CRO

Delhi: Ishan Chatterjee, the MD of YouTube India, has quit.

As per the sources, he will be joining JioCinema as Chief Revenue Officer.

This move ends his 13-year tenure at Google, which included six years at YouTube. Chatterjee also has experience with McKinsey and Hindustan Unilever.

JioCinema, owned by Viacom18, has recently made another high-profile hire, bringing on Sushant Sreeram from Amazon Prime Video as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Both Chatterjee and Sreeram will report to Kiran Mani, CEO of digital ventures at Viacom18.