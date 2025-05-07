Flickfusion Media launches Chull OTT

Mumbai: US-based digital media company Flickfusion Media INC has launched Chull OTT in India, a streaming platform that aims to focus on regional storytelling and experimental formats.

The name “Chull” comes from a colloquial Hindi word associated with restlessness and a desire to break norms. According to Deepak Joshi, CEO, Flickfusion Media INC, the platform is “here to shake things up by offering fresh, bold, and emotionally gripping stories that mainstream platforms often overlook.”

Joshi added, “India’s vibrant storytelling culture deserves a space where creativity isn’t restricted by formulas—and Chull OTT is that space.”

Chull will offer content in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla, and is optimised for low-bandwidth conditions to support Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Features include AI-based recommendations and a simplified user interface.

The platform offers four subscription plans: Rs 79 per week, Rs 149 per month, Rs 329 per quarter, and Rs 579 per year.

The company also stated that it will collaborate with regional creators, production houses, and telecom partners while maintaining data privacy and cultural sensitivity.

India’s OTT market is projected to exceed $13 billion by 2030, driven by smartphone penetration, affordable data, and growing demand for diverse content. Chull OTT aims to enter this space to offer an alternative to mainstream platforms.