Flick TV secures $2.3 million in seed funding to scale mobile-first microdrama platform

New Delhi: Flick TV, a mobile-first OTT platform focused on short-form storytelling, has raised $2.3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Gemba Capital and Titan Capital.

Advertisment

The company, founded in early 2025 by Kushal Singhal and Pratik Anand, is developing a platform for vertically-shot microdramas — professionally produced narratives under five minutes in length. Flick TV aims to fill a niche between long-form OTT content and user-generated short videos by offering premium, story-driven programming tailored for mobile consumption.

The founders bring prior experience in content and user growth. Singhal previously worked on building the short video creator ecosystem at ShareChat and led creator monetisation at EloElo. Anand has worked in user acquisition and content roles at Meesho and Pocket FM. The team also includes Sanidhya Mittal, formerly of ShareChat, who now oversees Flick TV’s technology roadmap.

“With over 900 million internet users and a surge in mobile-first viewing, India’s appetite for high-quality, short-form drama is booming,” said Kushal Singhal, Co-founder of Flick TV. “China’s $7 billion microdrama market shows what’s possible, and India is on track for a $5 billion opportunity in the next five years. Yet, the content production ecosystem for microdramas is still nascent. At Flick TV, we’re bridging this gap by incubating new-age production houses and building the microdrama equivalent of a film or TV studio. Our goal is to combine creator agility with cinematic storytelling to shape the future of streaming – smart, immersive, and tailored for mobile.”

The funding will be used to increase content output, with plans to release over 100 original titles across various genres and expand into four additional regional languages. The company also aims to enhance its mobile-first platform and grow its user base through engagement and retention strategies. The investment will further support team expansion across functions.

Flick TV is also exploring the use of generative AI to streamline content creation processes such as scripting, visual planning, and production. The company plans to build a content engine to improve efficiency without compromising narrative quality.

Commenting on the investment, Mayank Jain, Principal at Stellaris Venture Partners, said: “India’s next entertainment wave will be mobile-native, emotionally engaging, and built for short attention spans. The Flick TV team brings together expertise in content creation and testing, along with a deep understanding of user acquisition and engagement—making them frontrunners to innovate and lead this emerging category. Their early traction and strong engagement metrics reflect their strengths in content curation and storytelling. We’re thrilled to partner with them as they build India’s leading micro-drama OTT platform.”





