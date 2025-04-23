Filter Coffee Co wins digital communication mandate for Acelabs

New Delhi: The digital and social media marketing agency, Filter Coffee Co has won the digital communication mandate for Acelabs, a skincare brand, in a multi-agency pitch.
Filter Coffee Co will manage the brand’s digital strategy across social media, influencer partnerships, content production, and on-ground events, with a focus on building a strong online presence.
Amar Srivastava, CEO and Founder, Acelabs, said, “As we bring Acelabs to a vibrant and diverse market like India, it’s crucial to have a partner that understands both beauty and culture in the digital landscape. Filter Coffee Co’s creative approach and understanding of new-age consumers make them the ideal collaborators on this journey.”
Anuja Deora, CEO and Founder, Filter Coffee Co, added, “K-beauty has captured the Indian consumers market, and Acelabs stands out with its commitment to high-quality formulations and a minimal yet effective skincare philosophy. We’re happy to tell their story and scale their digital presence across platforms. With this partnership, we’re also excited to further expand our Korean and Japanese skincare brand portfolio, which continues to grow as Indian consumers seek global skincare experiences.”