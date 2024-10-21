FanCode to exclusively stream the upcoming Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes tournament

New Delhi: FanCode, owned by Dream Sports, has announced the exclusive streaming of the upcoming Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes (HK6s). HK6s is set to return after a seven-year hiatus and will see top teams battle it out in Hong Kong from November 1 to November 3 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

The tournament this year will see 12 teams competing and they have been divided in four groups of 3 each. India and Pakistan have been placed in Group C, with the UAE. South Africa, New Zealand and Hong Kong make up Group A; Australia, England and Nepal will be in Group B while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Oman will be in Group D. The top two teams from each group will compete in the quarterfinals. A total of 29 matches will take place over three days.

Yannick Colaco, FanCode Co-Founder, said, “Hong Kong Super Sixes has always been a fan favourite, showcasing some of cricket’s biggest names. After seven years, its return is highly anticipated, and with FanCode’s broad reach across mobile, web, and TV, we’re thrilled to bring this exciting format to millions of fans in India.”

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, said, "We are thrilled to have FanCode as the exclusive streaming partner for the Hong Kong Sixes. Partnering with like-minded brands is key to achieving our vision of making the Hong Kong Sixes a global sporting property, and FanCode's expertise in delivering exceptional streaming and fan experiences sets them apart.”

Cricket fans can catch the matches on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Samsung TV, Jio Platforms, Prime Video, Vodafone Idea, Airtel XStream and on their website as well.

Squads announced so far



India: Robin Uthappa, Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (c), Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Shahab Khan

South Africa: JJ Smuts (c), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Luthando Midiri, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui, Sahal Malvernkar, Benny Singh Paras

Australia: Dan Christian (c), Alex Ross, Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson, Sam Heazlett

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Harmeet Singh, Henry Mcintyre, Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Siddesh Dixit, Xavier Bell

Select playing conditions and format