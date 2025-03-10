Eros Now is now available on Prasar Bharati’s Waves

New Delhi: Waves, an OTT platform owned by Prasar Bharati, has announced a partnership with Eros Now, owned by Eros Universe.

As part of this initiative, Eros Now, powered by Immerso AI, will bring 12,000+ titles, including films, original series, short-form content, and more across 10 Indian languages, to Waves OTT. Additionally, Prasar Bharati will provide its sports and entertainment content to Eros Now.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said, “Partnering with Eros Now marks an exciting milestone in our efforts to keep the nation entertained. This collaboration supports our commitment to offering diverse, high-quality programming powered by cutting-edge technology and exceptional content. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in digital entertainment and connect with viewers in more meaningful ways.”

Vikram Tanna, CEO, Eros Now, commented, “This partnership with Prasar Bharati represents a significant step in expanding our reach and delivering premium content to a broader audience. By combining our strengths, we aim to redefine the digital entertainment landscape and provide unparalleled experiences to viewers worldwide.”