Elon Musk's X removes Unilever from its advertiser boycott lawsuit

New Delhi: Elon Musk's social media platform X has removed FMCG giant Unilever from its advertiser boycott lawsuit.

This decision comes as part of a broader settlement where X has agreed to uphold Unilever's standards for brand safety on its platform.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in response to what Musk's company described as an unlawful boycott by several advertisers, including Unilever, accused these companies of conspiring to withhold advertising revenue from X.

This action followed Musk's acquisition of the platform, then known as Twitter, in 2022, which saw a significant dip in ad revenues amid concerns over content moderation policies.

Although the exact terms of the settlement between X and Unilever have not been disclosed, this move signifies a step towards reconciliation.

X has expressed its intention to maintain Unilever's brand safety and performance standards, suggesting an effort to rebuild relationships with major advertisers.

This settlement does not end X's legal challenges, as the platform continues to pursue antitrust claims against other entities involved in the lawsuit, indicating Musk's ongoing battle to stabilise and grow the platform's advertising revenue under his leadership.