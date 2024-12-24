Elon Musk's X hikes subscription prices by Rs 450 in India

New Delhi: Elon Musk's social media platform, X has announced a price increase for its subscription services in India.

Effective from December 21, the Premium+ plan has seen a monthly price hike to Rs 1,750 from the previous Rs 1,300, marking an increase of Rs 450.

On an annual basis, the Premium+ subscription has also been adjusted, now costing Rs 18,300, up from Rs 13,600, reflecting a similar 35% increment. This change aligns with global price adjustments, following increases in key markets like the US, EU, Canada, Nigeria, and Turkey.

The basic and premium tiers of the subscription remain unchanged at Rs 243 and Rs 650 per month, respectively, providing different levels of features to cater to a wide range of users.

According to statements from X, the price adjustment is intended to support new features like Radar, priority support, and higher limits on the use of AI models such as Grok.

Additionally, this move shifts the revenue model, aiming to reward content quality and engagement over ad views.

Existing subscribers will transition to the new pricing structure in their next billing cycle after January 20, 2025.