ED summons Meta, Google over ad links to illegal gambling platforms

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned officials from Meta and Google in connection with its ongoing investigation into illegal online betting platforms and associated money laundering, according to the report.
The tech executives have been asked to appear before the agency on July 21, in New Delhi to record their statements under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The summons relate to the agency’s broader probe into how illegal betting and gambling platforms have managed to place advertisements through various internet and mobile-based platforms, including social media networks and app stores.
While there has been no immediate response from Meta or Google, the ED is understood to be seeking clarity on the systems and protocols that allowed such advertisements to be published or promoted on their platforms.
The probe also examines the role of certain public figures. “Some actors, celebrities, and sportspersons are also under the agency’s scanner in these cases, and they are expected to be summoned by the ED soon,” the report said.
The agency has previously stated that these platforms defraud users and are involved in laundering large sums of money, while also evading taxes worth crores of rupees.