DS Group’s Läderach India gives social media & performance marketing mandate to Brand Catapult

New Delhi: The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has awarded the social media and performance marketing mandate for the luxury Swiss Chocolate brand, Läderach to Brand Catapult, a 360-degree marketing company, headquartered in Delhi.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, said, "Läderach India is thrilled to award its social media and performance marketing mandate to Brand Catapult. DS Group's partnership with Läderach highlights the dedication of delivering exceptional experiences to Indian consumers with a focus on quality, which was understood well by the Brand Catapult team. We are confident that their ability to craft engaging and impactful content will help us connect with a broader audience and share our passion for high-quality chocolates."
Brand Catapult’s Founder, Dhruv Goel, said, "We are honoured to be awarded the social media and performance marketing mandate for Läderach India after a competitive multi-agency pitch. Läderach is a brand that epitomizes luxury and quality, and our team is dedicated to developing a robust social media presence and performance-driven campaigns that reflect Läderach’s heritage and commitment to excellence."