DoubleVerify’s new solution to safeguard brands from low-quality AI-generated content

New Delhi: DoubleVerify (DV) announced the launch of its Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Website Avoidance & Detection solution.

This innovative offering helps advertisers navigate the risks posed by low-quality, AI-generated content and protect their brand reputation online.

According to DV’s 2024 Global Insights Trends Report, 54% of marketers believe that generative artificial intelligence negatively impacts media quality. DV has identified numerous long-tail websites that leverage GenAI tools to churn out low-quality content, often rife with errors, editorial inconsistencies and plagiarism. With DV’s GenAI solution, clients can seamlessly enable post-bid monitoring within their brand suitability profile and employ DV Authentic Brand Suitability across leading DSPs for pre-bid avoidance.

“Advertisers are focused on maximising campaign performance while ensuring that their ads appear within suitable environments that align with their brand,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “By expanding DV’s brand suitability solutions to identify low-quality, AI-generated content, we’re empowering advertisers to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.”

DV uses a nuanced approach to classify websites within its GenAI Websites category. The company evaluates sites and subdomains predominantly exhibiting AI-generated, low-quality content with minimal human oversight. Poor quality signals include repetitive cookie-cutter formats, chatbot-generated text within articles, placeholder content, and other markers that may concern advertisers.

Powered by proprietary detection technology that combines AI-driven analysis with human expertise, DV’s GenAI solution ensures precision in identifying and categorising low-quality content. Importantly, websites that use generative AI responsibly and maintain reasonable quality standards are not categorised, allowing advertisers to balance quality reach with suitability.

DV’s category-based implementation streamlines activation and ensures dynamic updates, eliminating the manual effort of maintaining inclusion and exclusion lists. This approach enables advertisers to stay ahead of the ever-growing landscape of low-quality, AI-generated content.

In addition, aligning pre-bid controls with post-bid measurement offers advertisers a comprehensive media authentication strategy. Pre-bid protection evaluates content before impressions are transacted to support the delivery of ads to appropriate environments. Post-bid measurement analyses content after impressions are purchased, offering advertisers insights into suitable ad delivery. This dual approach helps brands optimise future campaigns and media investment decisions.

Currently, DV’s GenAI classification applies to English-language content, with plans to launch across other languages in the future.