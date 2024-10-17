DoubleVerify launches its News Accelerator program

New Delhi: DoubleVerify (DV), a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced the launch of its News Accelerator program.

Key components of the program include:

News Plus: A contextual news segment that enables advertisers to reach news content while avoiding brand-unsafe or objectionable material. News Plus includes content from top trafficked websites for newspapers, radio, TV, and magazines reporting on local, national, and international events, while excluding content that is generally deemed unsafe by brands. DV is expanding News Plus with additional segments that will enable brands to further refine and customize their news media buys based on attention and other key quality and performance areas. News Plus will be available for activation across all major DSPs, where DV contextual data is currently available.

Advanced Suitability Controls: DV is introducing additional suitability controls based on feedback from news media publishers and brands. These will allow advertisers to better tune their brand suitability settings, thereby opening up scale on news content where engaged audiences are congregating, and reducing the risk of overblocking. DV will continue to build on these enhancements to adapt to the changing landscape of news media and meet the demands of global brands.

Enhanced Analytics: To help clients better optimize their brand suitability settings, DV will proactively monitor advertiser profiles for higher-than-average avoidance rates and consult on recommended adjustments. These recommendations may include removing overly restrictive keywords, expanding inclusion and exception lists, and fine-tuning other brand suitability settings.

New Research on the Value of News: In the coming months, DV will release additional data showcasing the value of advertising alongside news content. This research will highlight the positive impact of news on brand perception and campaign performance, providing advertisers with key insights to help them maximize their investment in news media while maintaining brand suitability.

Through the program, DV will foster partnerships and feedback loops with dozens of news publishers, across the spectrum of news content - from regional and niche publications to global news leaders, and will educate the industry on how to balance brand suitability with the brand-building opportunity presented by news content.

Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, said, "It is clear that advertising on news sites is a win-win for brands and journalism. Our News Accelerator goes beyond just lip service support – it involves real investment in scalable products and thought leadership. This will empower brands to amplify their voice in a safe and suitable manner that boosts campaign performance, while supporting vital news and journalism."