DoubleVerify launches attention offering for publishers

New Delhi: DoubleVerify announced the launch of DV Attention for Publishers. This solution with empower publishers with detailed, actionable insights to maximise the value of their inventory.

DV Attention for Publishers empowers publishers with essential data and metrics to measure and optimise their inventory based on trusted, third-party verification.

This new offering delivers expansive inventory and campaign insights for attention, including more than 15 metrics across more than 10 dimensions of inventory.

“With attention growing in popularity, publishers need actionable insights into inventory performance to maintain their competitive edge,” said Steven Woolway, Executive Vice President of Business Development at DoubleVerify. "DV’s attention offering equips our publisher clients with the data they need to understand how attention impacts campaign outcomes, leading to stronger partnerships with brands based on privacy-friendly metrics."

Key features of DV Attention for Publishers: