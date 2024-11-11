DoubleVerify launches attention offering for publishers

New Delhi: DoubleVerify announced the launch of DV Attention for Publishers. This solution with empower publishers with detailed, actionable insights to maximise the value of their inventory.
DV Attention for Publishers empowers publishers with essential data and metrics to measure and optimise their inventory based on trusted, third-party verification.
This new offering delivers expansive inventory and campaign insights for attention, including more than 15 metrics across more than 10 dimensions of inventory.
“With attention growing in popularity, publishers need actionable insights into inventory performance to maintain their competitive edge,” said Steven Woolway, Executive Vice President of Business Development at DoubleVerify. "DV’s attention offering equips our publisher clients with the data they need to understand how attention impacts campaign outcomes, leading to stronger partnerships with brands based on privacy-friendly metrics."
Key features of DV Attention for Publishers:
- Granular Campaign and Inventory Metrics: Publishers can access granular attention data across their open web and in-app campaigns and inventory, broken down by key dimensions such as ad unit, device type, media type, advertiser, order, line item, and more.
- Performance-Driven Optimisation: By analysing attention metrics across various campaign dimensions, publishers can take action to boost campaign performance beyond traditional metrics such as viewability and click-through rates.
- Advertiser Vertical Attention Benchmarks: DV provides attention performance benchmarks based on specific advertiser verticals, allowing publishers to assess how their inventory performs in relation to industry standards, and optimize accordingly.
- Global Scale Backed by Proven Methodology: DV’s framework has been trusted by DV’s expansive list of advertiser clients since 2021, and it will now serve as a tool for publishers to find clear, actionable paths to improve campaign results.