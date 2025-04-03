DoubleVerify-invests-in-FirstPartyCapital

New Delhi: FirstPartyCapital (FPC), an early-stage venture capital firm specialising in adtech, martech, and digital media, has received a strategic investment from DoubleVerify, the software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics.

In a statement, the company said that the investment strengthens FirstPartyCapital’s mission as a sector-focused fund supporting scalable ad tech startups globally.

"This investment from DV marks a major milestone for our fund, reflecting the progress we've made since our inception," said Rich Ashton, Managing Partner at FirstPartyCapital. "We're proud to play a role in the industry's evolution. With this capital injection, DoubleVerify becomes not only one of our largest investors but also a key partner to our portfolio companies as they scale. Partnering with one of the world’s leading technology companies is incredibly exciting for us and the entrepreneurs we support."

Since 2023, DV has invested in companies such as Scibids, an AI-powered campaign optimisation startup and Rockerbox, a marketing attribution and performance measurement company.

In total, DV has invested over $200 million through acquisitions to support the global adtech ecosystem, with strategic partnerships remaining a key priority.

"At DoubleVerify, we believe that fostering innovation in the adtech ecosystem benefits the entire industry—driving better outcomes for advertisers, publishers, and consumers alike," said Doug Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer at DoubleVerify. "Our investment in FirstPartyCapital aligns with our commitment to supporting groundbreaking technologies that enhance performance, optimization, and AI-driven innovation. As the industry evolves, we will continue to explore strategic opportunities that push the boundaries of digital advertising and deliver measurable value."

FirstPartyCapital is an operator-led fund backed by over 200 industry insiders, including adtech entrepreneurs and senior digital media executives.

FPC launched its operator-run investment fund in 2021. The fund provides founders with access to capital and a network of hundreds of senior industry executives while offering investors a curated global portfolio of adtech, martech, digital media, and data startups.