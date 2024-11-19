DOJ will push Google to sell Chrome amid antitrust battle over search monopoly

New Delhi: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is preparing to request a court order compelling Alphabet Inc.'s Google to divest its Chrome browser.

This action is part of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit where Google was found guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly over online search.

According to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, the DOJ will push for Google to sell off Chrome, which holds a substantial share of the global browser market, as a measure to curb Google's monopolistic practices.

The proposal also includes requirements for Google to implement data licensing for its search engine results and to provide websites with options to prevent their content from being used in Google's AI projects.

This development comes after a federal judge ruled in August that Google had violated antitrust laws to keep its dominance in the search market. The DOJ's recommendations are expected to be formally presented to US District Judge Amit Mehta, with a trial on these remedies scheduled for April 2025 and a final ruling anticipated by August 2025.

Google has responded critically to these developments, with Lee-Anne Mulholland, Vice President of Google Regulatory Affairs, stating that the DOJ's proposals would harm consumers by disrupting the competitive landscape and technological innovation.

Google’s dominance in the web browser market through Chrome plays a crucial role in its advertising business. By tracking activity from signed-in users, the company leverages this data to enhance ad targeting, which forms the core of its revenue. Additionally, Chrome serves as a gateway to Google’s AI product, Gemini, positioning it to transform from a simple Q&A tool into a web-wide personal assistant.