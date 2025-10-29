Django wins creative mandate for Khukri Rum in India

New Delhi: Creative agency Django has been appointed to handle the creative and digital mandate for Khukri Rum, the Nepal-origin spirit entering the Indian market.
Khukri, produced in Nepal for over six decades, is recognised for its craftsmanship and distinctive Himalayan flavour. The brand, exported to more than a dozen countries, is now expanding its footprint in India, one of the world’s most competitive and fast-evolving spirits markets.
As part of the partnership, Django will oversee Khukri’s digital strategy, creative storytelling, social media communication, and influencer collaborations to support the brand’s presence and connect with younger audiences in India.
Speaking on the partnership, Aashay Shah, Co-founder at Django, said, “It’s not every day that you get to work with a brand that has a legacy of over 60 years. Khukri has been celebrated around the world, and with its entry into India earlier this year, it’s finally time for India to experience the legacy. We’re excited to be part of that journey and bring that story to life for a new generation of rum drinkers in the country.”
Harsh Sinha, Country Director, India, MCKT Beverages, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Django as we begin this exciting new chapter in India. Khukri has always stood for authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep sense of pride values that align with Django’s creative spirit. Together, we aim to bring alive the essence of the Himalayas for Indian audiences and celebrate a rum that carries six decades of legacy in every drop.”