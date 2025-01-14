Django bags social media mandate for Swiggy Dineout

New Delhi: Django has secured the social media mandate for Swiggy Dineout to enhance the brand’s social media presence.
This partnership aims to drive online engagement and strengthen Swiggy Dineout’s connection with its audience across social media platforms.
Under this alliance, Django will spearhead the social media strategy for Swiggy Dineout and ideate campaigns that are social-first and influencer-led.
Dhruvish Thakkar, AVP, Growth and Marketing for Swiggy Dineout, commented, "We are delighted to collaborate with Django to redefine our social media journey. What truly stood out to us was their remarkable depth of consumer understanding around the dining category, which will be instrumental in crafting impactful campaigns. Their innovative approach and strong understanding of the digital landscape align perfectly with our mission to connect food lovers with exceptional dining experiences."
Aashay Shah, Co-founder of Django, said, "Winning the digital mandate for Swiggy Dineout has been nothing short of a dream come true. We were able to showcase a deep category understanding which reflected aptly in our content strategy, focused towards experience."