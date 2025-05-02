DishTV Watcho launches digital content segment “FLIQS”

New Delhi: Dish TV has launched an exclusive digital content segment, “FLIQS,” in its Watcho app.

The segment was officially unveiled at WAVES 2025. The step aims to democratise content distribution and provide monetisation opportunities to all the Content Creators in India as well as Content Creators globally, for them to exploit their content in India.

Watcho FLIQS aims to give freedom to professional content creators to showcase their content to viewers and monetise without losing control over their content.

To create creator’s economy, an ecosystem for professional Content Creators and consumers, Dish TV also conducted the Content India 2025 SUMMIT in April 2025.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director, Dish TV India, said, "With FLIQS, we are taking a big and bold leap towards redefining what an OTT service can be. This isn’t just another content launch—it’s a statement of intent. FLIQS represents a new generation of curated, exclusive digital storytelling that aligns with the evolving consumer demand for distinct, high-value content. While the industry has seen a proliferation of platforms, very few offer something truly differentiated. FLIQS fills that gap by bringing untold stories, original productions, and exclusive titles into a highly personalised, affordable ecosystem.”

He added, "FLIQS supports India’s growing community of independent storytellers by providing a premium platform to showcase their work, reach wider audiences, and unlock monetisation opportunities, strengthening Dish TV’s commitment to digital-first creative entrepreneurship. This marks a significant step forward, not just for Dish TV, but for the Indian OTT landscape as a whole."

V K Gupta, CTO and Business Head, Watcho, said, "FLIQS is our solution to evolving consumer demands for uniqueness, exclusivity, and control over their entertainment. It’s not just an add-on, but a transformational layer within Watcho, offering a smarter, more relevant experience. With FLIQS, Watcho strengthens its position in the OTT market, marking the start of a larger content evolution."