DishTV Watcho and RailWire partner to launch OTT+internet bundles

New Delhi: DishTV Watcho, the OTT aggregation platform, has announced a partnership with RailWire, the internet broadband service from RailTel.

This collaboration will roll out in West Bengal, aiming to combine high-speed internet and a curated bouquet of OTT entertainment apps in a single package. The partnership will expand to other parts of the country in subsequent phases.

Customers can select from three broadband-plus-OTT bundles.

The RW Bangla Entry Pack offers 25 Mbps speed with 1.5 TB of data, the RW Bangla Super Pack provides 50 Mbps with 2 TB, and the RW Bangla Premium Pack delivers 100 Mbps with 2.5 TB.

All plans come bundled with access to 13+ OTT platforms, including Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Sanskar, FanCode, Discovery+, Hungama, Watcho Exclusives, and more.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director, Dish TV India, said, “At Dish TV and Watcho, we are committed to delivering innovations that add real value to our customers’ lives. This partnership with RailTel brings together two trusted brands to offer a hassle-free, all-in-one entertainment solution that is both affordable and locally relevant. We are excited to launch this in West Bengal and are confident it will resonate deeply with consumers seeking simplicity, reliability, and quality in their digital experience.”

RailTel's Director NPM Yashpal Singh Tomar added, “We are delighted to join hands with Watcho in bringing this bundled proposition to life. RailWire has always stood for dependable connectivity, and this tie-up allows us to elevate the digital journey of our users by offering them not just internet access, but a complete entertainment ecosystem. This initiative is aligned with our vision of bridging the digital divide and enriching lives, especially in emerging regional markets.”