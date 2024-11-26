Dish TV’s OTT platform Watcho launches ‘Watcho Storytellers Conclave’ in Kolkata

New Delhi: Watcho, Dish TV's OTT aggregation platform, has launched the ‘Watcho Storytellers Conclave,’ a platform dedicated to empowering filmmakers and content creators across India.

This initiative aimed at addressing the need for a level playing field for filmmakers and content creators, also, creating and opening up new avenues for both emerging and established talent to connect with audiences and share their unique narratives.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director of Dish TV India, said, "In a vibrant and diverse nation like India, the creative voices of our filmmakers and artists often remain unheard due to limited avenues and opportunities. With this event, we are pioneering a movement that empowers creators to transcend traditional constraints and connect directly with audiences. Our vision is to cultivate an inclusive platform where every creator can share their unique stories, enhancing visibility and enriching the cultural fabric of our entertainment industry. As we embrace the digital-first era, we foresee a future where every narrative, no matter how unconventional, can resonate with its audience. With Watcho Storytellers Conclave, we are committed to nurturing an ecosystem that celebrates creativity and transforms the entertainment experience for all."

Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head of Marketing, Dish TV & Watcho, said, "The Watcho Storytellers Conclave in Kolkata marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to nurturing the next generation of storytellers. With this event, we are not just providing a platform; we are cultivating a vibrant community where creativity thrives. Today’s viewers demand content that resonates with their diverse experiences, and Watcho enables creators to step into the spotlight and share their unique voices.”

To commemorate the launch of the visionary platform, Watcho organised a ‘Watcho Storyteller Conclave’ in Kolkata featuring filmmakers and creators, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Prasun Chatterjee, and Indranil Roy Chowdhury. The event included three sessions, offering insights into the challenges and opportunities within the content creation landscape while also expressing enthusiasm for the possibilities that the platform will bring to the industry.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, National award-winning actor and producer, said, "DishTV Watcho is a game-changer for emerging filmmakers and creators. It levels the playing field, making it easier than ever to share your vision with the world. It’s going to be a one-stop hub where creativity meets opportunity, and I’m excited to see the future of film and content unfold here. I’m eagerly thrilled for the Watcho Storytellers Conclave on Nov 23rd, where I will meet and chat with the younger generation coming into the industry."