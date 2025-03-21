Dish TV Watcho partners with Cloud Walker’s Cloud TV OS

New Delhi: Dish TV Watcho, an OTT platform, has partnered with Cloud Walker’s Cloud TV OS. The collaboration aims to offer access to Watcho’s entertainment catalogue across 200+ smart TV brands powered by Cloud TV OS.

This partnership will allow Watcho subscribers to sign in once on Cloud TV and start streaming. The platform offers personalised recommendations and a ‘continue watching’ feature on the home screen.

With a Watcho subscription, users can access JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.

Sukhpreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, Dish TV, said, "At Dish, we recognise that the future of entertainment lies in seamless, integrated experiences. With smart TVs becoming the preferred screen for digital content, our partnership with Cloud Walker is a strategic step toward making Watcho’s vast content library effortlessly accessible to millions. By embedding Watcho into Cloud TV OS, we are not just expanding our reach—we are redefining how India consumes content, making premium entertainment more intuitive, affordable, and frictionless."

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, Co-Founder, COO, Cloud TV, said, "We’re thrilled to partner with DishTV Watcho under CloudTV Bundle, making premium entertainment more accessible than ever. With Watcho’s vast content library now integrated into 200+ TV brands, over 12 million viewers can seamlessly access top OTT platforms—all through a single subscription.”