Digital ShoutOuts rolls out AI-driven media planning platform ‘Audience Base’

New Delhi: Digital ShoutOuts has introduced a new AI-based platform, Audience Base, to simplify media planning by reducing reliance on manual tools such as spreadsheets.

The tool is designed to help marketers create media plans more efficiently by using artificial intelligence to identify and segment audiences based on behavioural, lifestyle, income and contextual data. It also offers features such as intelligent budget mapping and contextual targeting.

“Media planning in India has largely remained manual and spreadsheet-driven. With Audience Base, we’re bringing speed, intelligence, and precision to the forefront,” said Ashish Kulshrestha, Founder of Digital ShoutOuts. “This is the planner we wish we had years ago now built for every marketer today. We’ve spent years building media plans manually – reconciling spreadsheets, aligning targeting with platforms, and estimating budgets. With this tool, all of that is now instantaneous and insight-driven.”

The company developed the product internally to address what it described as a bottleneck in identifying relevant audiences for the growing number of campaign briefs it handles.

“We created Audience Base out of necessity. We receive multiple briefs every day, and manually identifying relevant audiences for each plan had become a major bottleneck. AI is no longer just the future – it’s our present. As a digital innovation and advertising intelligence company, we’ve been developing multiple AI-driven solutions, and Audience Base is one of our most powerful builds yet,” said Mukesh Tuhania, COO, Digital ShoutOuts Media. “It combines real-time logic with platform intelligence to solve real-world planning challenges. Starting July 10, it will be available for use by agencies and brands.”

Key features of the platform include segmentation based on real-world attributes, smart filtering across behavioural and contextual layers, and automation that removes the need for manual data handling.