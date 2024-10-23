Digital ad volume up 28% this festive season; uptick in Print, Radio too

New Delhi: Even as the growth in traditional media remains slugging during the ongoing festive season, Digital advertising is witnessing a robust 28% year-on-year growth.

The AdEx India report by TAM Media Research analysis for the first 10 days into festivities from October 3 - 12 showed that the ad Insertions rose by 28% over the same period between October 15 - 24, 2023.

On digital, the category of active advertisers during the first 10 days stood at 487 this year as compared to 489 active categories a year ago.

However, there was a significant rise in the number of advertisers harping on digital advertising. There were 21,485 active advertisers during the first 10 days this year, up 14% from 18,848 advertisers during the comparable period of the previous year.

Among the top 10 categories, Two-wheelers, E-com gaming and Properties/Real Estate are the new entrants this year on digital.

Ecom-Online Shopping, Ecom-Other Services, Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media, Ecom-Education and Cellular Phones-Smart Phones were the top five categories advertising on digital.

Television

Overall ad volume on television saw a drop of eight per cent during the first 10 days of the festive season this year.

This drop was 9% during the first five days.

Genre-wise, GEC witnessed a drop of 9 per cent during the first 10 days while the ad volume on Movies and News genres was down seven per cent.

The drop in TV ad volume is largely due to a decline in ad volumes from The two-wheelers and Car categories. While two-wheeler is down to 10th position this year from the top position in the previous year, Cars did not feature in the top 10 categories this year.

Print

Print saw a two per cent increase YoY in its ad volume during the first 10 days of the ongoing festive season.

The medium had 460 active categories this year, down 10 per cent from 508 categories in the previous year.

Similarly, number of advertisers were down 15% to 14,187 as compared with 16,621 during the same period of the previous year.

While two-wheelers continued to hold the top position this year as well, print advertisers were more consistent as eight of the top 10 categories were present during both years.

Radio

Radio ads witnessed an eight percent increase (YoY) during the festive season with more advertisers over the same period in the previous year.

However, there was an 11% drop in number of active categories this year.

With two-wheelers at the top, the medium saw nine of the top 10 categories present during the first ten days of both years.