Dentsu's Sokrati partners with VWO to enhance digital experience for brands

New Delhi: Dentsu’s Sokrati has announced a strategic partnership with VWO, an A/B testing and conversion rate optimisation (CRO) solutions provider.

This collaboration is aimed at helping brands deliver more engaging, personalised, and high-performing digital experiences.

The partnership's strengths include:

Connected and comprehensive solutions: VWO’s connected optimization platform, combined with Sokrati’s wide-ranging expertise spanning media, data, and technology, will offer an in-depth and holistic solution to clients.

Enhanced web and app experience: Brands will benefit from significantly enhanced web and app experiences, leading to higher engagement rates and conversion metrics, directly impacting ROI.

Data-centric approach: Both companies emphasise data-driven, informed decision-making, allowing brands to unlock granular insights into customer behaviour and make real-time adjustments that drive measurable business outcomes.

Media and technology synergy: This unique alliance bridges the gap between media strategies and technology-driven optimisation, providing brands with a seamless approach to enhance customer engagement and conversions across platforms.

Increased profitability: With targeted campaigns, optimised customer experiences, and reduced acquisition costs, businesses will see stronger profitability and long-term growth.

Sustained competitive advantage: The partnership will empower brands to stay ahead by leveraging cutting-edge optimisation tools and strategic media transformation, creating a more sustainable growth path.

In a press statement, Dentsu said, “By integrating media strategies with technology-driven optimisation, this collaboration ensures seamless customer engagement and increased profitability. Clients across the dentsu network will experience targeted campaigns and optimised digital experiences, driving stronger performance and business growth.”

Sparsh Gupta

Commenting on the partnership, Sparsh Gupta, CEO, VWO said, “Sokrati’s expertise aligns perfectly with our mission of helping brands leverage data-driven insights to enhance customer journeys. With this partnership, we look forward to empowering Indian brands to create more impactful digital experiences that scale conversions and drive growth for them.”

Nilesh Gohil

Nilesh Gohil, CEO of Sokrati added, “This partnership is a game-changer for India’s top brands. By combining our strengths with VWO’s cutting-edge technology, we are setting a new benchmark for digital experience optimisation. Brands will not only maximise conversions but also build sustainable growth engines that drive long-term success. This is a pivotal moment for reshaping how digital journeys are crafted and how businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”