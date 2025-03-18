Deloitte partners with CleverTap to enhance customer engagement solutions for businesses

New Delhi: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has entered a strategic alliance with CleverTap.

The partnership aims to help businesses change their customer engagement strategies through data-driven insights and AI-powered automation.

The collaboration will focus on key sectors, such as retail, financial services, quick commerce and travel.

Hemendra Upadhyay, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “In today's hyper-competitive business landscape, delivering a personalised and customer-centric experience has become a defining factor for success. Organisations across industries are leveraging data, digital tools and advanced technologies to not only identify their most valuable customers but also to stay ahead of the curve. This partnership is not just about addressing today’s challenges—it is about equipping businesses with the tools and insights to stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape through the ‘power of collaboration’.”

Anand Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap, added, “Partnering with Deloitte marks a pivotal step in expanding CleverTap’s reach. Their innovative strategies and local insights, combined with our AI-driven enterprise-grade platform, will empower businesses to drive deeply personalised, scalable engagement. Together, we’re redefining customer connections and accelerating growth across regions.”

Balaji Venkataraman, Partner, Deloitte India, stated, “As businesses move beyond traditional models, they need scalable, AI-driven solutions that integrate seamlessly with their digital strategies to enhance agility and drive meaningful customer engagement. This partnership will bring together Deloitte’s expertise in advisory and build and operate with CleverTap’s advanced technology for brands to enrich customer experiences, increase retention and drive long-term business value.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap, added, “Joining forces with Deloitte underscores CleverTap’s commitment to solving critical business challenges by delivering real-time, data-driven insights and personalised engagement at scale. Through our integrated solutions and joint go-to-market initiatives, enterprises can deepen customer relationships, optimise operations, and achieve sustainable growth. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for how brands accelerate digital transformation and drive market leadership.”

In the short term, the alliance will focus on pilot projects, joint training and co-marketing initiatives. Over the mid-term, efforts will deepen through industry-specific solution development, expanded go-to-market strategies and feedback-driven optimisation.

The long-term vision includes co-innovation labs, ecosystem expansion through strategic partnerships and a commitment to sustainable growth metrics to drive measurable value.