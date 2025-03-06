Community insights, data, marketplaces to define modern marketing: Karthik Shankar

New Delhi: The ad land is witnessing a significant shift with traditional and digital markets evolving in parallel. Amid a surge in digital demand, and the proliferation of data and AI, several avenues are defining the future of programmatic and advertising.

According to Karthik Shankar, Head - Digital Investments, GroupM, these avenues comprise community management, efficient usage of data, and digital marketplaces.

Community

A notable trend, according to Karthik, is the growing importance of community management, where brands leverage behavioral insights to connect with niche audiences. This approach not only improves user experience but also builds loyalty.

Simultaneously, FinTech firms are redefining advertising by integrating financial services with marketing strategies, enabling precise targeting and innovative solutions. These developments underscore a broader shift toward data-driven decision-making, with companies that harness user data gaining a competitive edge.

Speaking on the subject matter, Karthik said, “One of the very unique things I recently experienced is the community management aspect. It targets one percent of a niche, understanding your behavior and more, which benefits the community. Everyone has access to this. Marketers have adapted quickly, now knowing where to position themselves and what they’re investing in.”

Data

Kartik emphasised the pivotal role of platforms in modern marketing. These platforms aggregate extensive user data, deploy advanced algorithms for optimised ad delivery, and employ sophisticated tracking to measure engagement. However, a key challenge remains: balancing scale with personalisation.

While large platforms dominate with broad reach, smaller niches excel in tailored approaches. Success, Kartik notes, hinges on effective collaboration between these entities.

Marketplace

The emergence of digital marketplaces marks another transformative trend. These ecosystems connect buyers and sellers, streamlining transactions and enhancing advertising efficiency.

Marketplaces provide access to diverse inventory, facilitate data sharing for better targeting, and optimise media distribution based on user behavior. This collaborative framework unites publishers, brands, and tech partners, fostering a cohesive advertising experience.

The convergence of media, data, and commerce is reshaping the industry further. Traditional advertising models are increasingly infused with data-driven insights, prioritising return on investment (ROI) for all stakeholders. Digital marketplaces are unlocking new revenue streams, while campaign effectiveness is gauged through robust attribution models. As media platforms evolve, advertisers are adapting to emerging formats like digital video, connected TV (CTV), and programmatic advertising.

Looking ahead, Kartik outlines several opportunities for the next few years. Advancements in data-driven decision-making will be critical, requiring companies to refine strategies for maximum impact.

The integration of AI and automation is set to rise, enabling personalised experiences at scale. Omnichannel marketing will gain prominence, demanding seamless brand experiences across touchpoints like mobile apps and smart TVs. Enhanced measurability and attribution models will also be vital to ensure accurate ROI tracking.