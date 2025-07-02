CloudTV debuts CTV ad platform

New Delhi: CloudTV, has launched a Connected TV (CTV) advertising platform and announced a partnership with Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), an advertising company.

According to the company, the collaboration is intended to broaden access to CloudTV’s CTV footprint, which it claims spans more than 12 million devices across India. A dedicated website has also been introduced, offering brands, agencies and media buyers tools to explore available inventory, view audience insights and assess advertising opportunities on the platform.

The platform integrates with SpringServe, Magnite’s ad server for CTV, and will support programmatic features such as Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) deals, Private Marketplace (PMP) access and Real-Time Bidding (RTB).

Harshad Wadivkar, Business Head, Monetisation at CloudTV, said, “Connected-TV advertising is redefining how advertisers and brands engage with their target audiences. CloudTV Ads is designed to help advertisers leverage this very dynamic shift, and provide measurable impact to maximize brand visibility, backed by measurable metrics. We look forward to working with Magnite to harness further growth opportunities within the Indian CTV ecosystem. Given the rise of this evolving ad format, CTV advertising is no longer an option but an essential line item in any advertiser’s ad spends today, emerging as a promising frontier in AdTech as brands prioritise market impact.”

Commenting on the partnership, Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia at Magnite, said, “India’s CTV landscape is growing at an extraordinary pace, and CloudTV’s strong user base and market presence make them a valuable part of this evolution. At Magnite, we are committed to empowering premium publishers and delivering innovative, programmatic solutions to enable buyers to reach audiences more effectively. We look forward to supporting CloudTV’s journey as the digital ad landscape in India evolves.”