Cineflicks to launch watch-to-earn OTT streaming platform

New Delhi: Cineflicks, an upcoming OTT streaming platform, has introduced a “watch-to-earn” model that rewards users with cryptocurrency tokens for every minute of content consumed.

These tokens can be retained as digital assets or converted into fiat currency, offering viewers a financial return on their screen time.

The “watch-to-earn” system reimagines audience engagement by rewarding users based on time spent viewing rather than relying solely on subscription fees. Cineflicks’ blockchain-based model offers secure, transparent transactions and a decentralised structure, appealing to both casual viewers and tech-savvy users interested in the benefits of cryptocurrency.

The platform’s launch will be preceded by a presale of CNF Tokens, allowing early supporters to invest and gain a stake in Cineflicks’ future. This presale not only provides early investors with access to CNF Tokens at a pre-market rate but also builds an engaged community around the app, helping to generate excitement for the full launch.

“With Cineflicks, users are empowered to turn their viewing time into a genuine earning opportunity,” said Thomas Caddick, CEO at Cineflicks. “We’re transforming the streaming experience into a dynamic, rewarding ecosystem that brings together entertainment and the fast-growing world of digital assets.”

Upon launch, Cineflicks will feature a catalogue of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. The platform’s interface, accessible across multiple devices, ensures users enjoy a seamless experience while earning rewards. Cineflicks also plans regular content updates, delivering fresh and diverse entertainment options to maintain viewer engagement.