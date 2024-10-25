Centre developing new broadcast policy to regulate OTT platforms: Union Minister L Murugan

New Delhi: The Centre is formulating a new broadcast policy following complaints that the over-the-top platforms are not adhering to self-regulatory practices, said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan.

Murugan said this while addressing a meeting on FM Radio Auction, an outreach program organised by the Consultative Committee City Chambers of Commerce and Industry, comprising six industry bodies based out of Chennai.

To a query on the regulation of Over-the-Top platforms, the Minister said the Centre introduced self-regulation practices like classifying a movie based on the age of the viewership and the content it provided.

"Normally, OTTs broadcast disclaimers: this is meant for 18-year-olds. It contains violence. So a certification will be provided; this movie can be watched with parental guidance. These kinds of classifications are there. But we received complaints from the public and industry that OTT platforms were not adhering to the (self-regulatory) practice," he said.

To regulate the OTT content, the Ministry is formulating a new broadcast policy that is currently in the public domain to elicit views from the public and other stakeholders.

"After receiving the suggestions and inputs from the industry and public, we will introduce it in the Parliament," the Union Minister said.