C Com Digital bags HealZen’s digital marketing and creative mandate

New Delhi: C Com Digital has won the mandate to manage the complete digital presence and creative services for HealZen Quantum Cure, a healthcare company specialising in pro-therapeutic therapy and patient-centric care.
C Com Digital will be responsible for HealZen's website development, social media management, SEO, online advertising, WhatsApp marketing, packaging design, and all creative content.
Chandan Bagwe, Founder and Director of C Com Digital, said, “We are thrilled to partner with HealZen, a forward-thinking healthcare brand that is redefining patient care. Our extensive experience driving brand visibility through integrated digital marketing strategies will help HealZen connect with patients seeking more than just conventional treatments. This collaboration will enable us to support their growth as they embark on this exciting journey.”
Dr Apurva Ahirrao, Managing Director, HealZen Quantum Cure, said, “We are excited to collaborate with C Com Digital as we launch our first clinic in Pune. Their expertise in building strong digital footprints and innovative marketing approaches aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering holistic healthcare solutions. With C Com Digital’s help, we aim to reach a wider audience and significantly impact healthcare delivery in India.”