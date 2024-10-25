Building Streambox Media into key player in TV OS and OTT aggregation: Anuj Gandhi

New Delhi: Backed by Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures, Anuj Gandhi has launched a television operating system, Streambox Media

Designed in India, the TV OS will help people consume content using one simple, easy-to-use interface—eliminating the inconvenience of navigating across myriad OTT platforms.

Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Streambox Media, said, “In a market traditionally dominated by global players and big tech, we aim to establish ourselves as a key player in the TV OS landscape and the OTT aggregation ecosystem. With our “Made in India but made for the world stage” approach, we will set a new benchmark for convenience and personalisation for global markets with an initial focus on India. In today’s crowded media landscape, we will simplify access and redefine how people discover and enjoy content. Our vision is to make content discovery effortless and elevate the viewing experience, all integrated directly into our operating system.”

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Micromax Informatics, emphasised the strategic importance of this collaboration, stating, “Technology and user experience are at the heart of the consumer market today. Our partnership with Streambox Media will push the boundaries of what’s possible in home entertainment, integrating cutting-edge technology to offer users a premium and intuitive content experience. We see this as a natural extension of Micromax’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality products to Indian consumers, with the vision to scale globally.”

Nikhil Kamath, Entrepreneur and Investor, said, “India’s innovation story is just beginning to unfold, and at the heart of it is the need for smarter, simpler solutions. With Streambox, we are aiming to solve a problem many of us face—too much choice but not enough ease in accessing it. Growing up, we didn’t have all these entertainment options, but today, our screens are filled with content that’s often fragmented. Streambox is tackling that head-on, giving users a unified, seamless way to find and enjoy what they love, whether it’s a TV show, live news, or a movie. It's an Indian solution to a global problem, and I think that’s where the opportunity lies.

Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures, commented: "Indian startups are being increasingly designed with a 'born global' mindset, tackling the most pressing challenges in high-growth markets not just in India but worldwide. Streambox Media embodies this vision, crafting solutions in India for global audiences, in high-potential sectors like media-tech, where disruption can transcend borders and revolutionize entertainment."