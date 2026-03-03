Blue God Entertainment acquires Legends League Cricket for Rs 49 crore

New Delhi: Absolute Legends Sports on Monday said Legends League Cricket has been acquired by Blue God Entertainment for Rs 49 crore, in a transaction that the company said will make the league the first cricket property to be represented through a listed Indian entity.

The acquisition is expected to position Legends League Cricket at the intersection of sports, entertainment and capital markets, with the parties pitching the deal as a template for institutional ownership of sports intellectual property.

“Legends League Cricket has been built as a scalable global sports property with strong commercial fundamentals and growing fan engagement,” Vivek Khushalani, Chairman, Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd, said. He added that the partnership marks the league’s “next phase”, bringing in “institutional capital” and widening global expansion opportunities.

Under the agreement, Blue God Entertainment will hold long-term commercial rights spanning media, sponsorship, franchise development and global content distribution. Absolute Legends Sports said the structure will allow it to pursue an asset-light growth strategy while retaining long-term brand leadership of the league.

Raman Raheja, co-founder, Legends League Cricket, called it a “defining moment for global sports business”. “By integrating a premier cricket property with public markets, we are creating a new framework for how sports intellectual properties are valued, monetised, and scaled,” he said.

Nitin Khanna, spokesperson, Blue God Entertainment, said, “Legends League Cricket offers a powerful growth platform with significant commercial potential. This acquisition strengthens our long-term vision of building a leading sports and entertainment ecosystem.”