Blackberrys partners with GreenHonchos to scale D2C commerce

New Delhi: Premium menswear brand Blackberrys has partnered with digital commerce agency GreenHonchos to support its direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth and expand its digital presence.

The brand, with an existing nationwide omnichannel presence, is now looking to strengthen its digital commerce operations as part of its next phase of growth.

Under the partnership, GreenHonchos will support Blackberrys in optimising its website and user experience, refining performance marketing strategies, and managing content-to-commerce journeys on social media and discovery platforms. The collaboration will also involve deploying AI-driven insights to personalise customer interactions and improve product visibility.

Paritosh Bindra, Head of eCommerce at Blackberrys, said, “With over three decades of revolutionising the Indian fashion industry, a diverse blend of craft & tech centric product portfolio, and a nationwide omnichannel presence, we believe that the brand has the potential to grow manyfold in the D2C retail space. In our evaluation process, GH came across as a thorough and professional enabler with strong use cases of scaling retail brands online, and we are optimistic about our partnership with them to unlock the growth potential of our business online."

Navin Joshua, Founder and Director of GreenHonchos, said, “We are delighted at the opportunity to power the digital commerce growth journey for Blackberrys, a brand that perfectly blends craftsmanship, innovation, and style. Both GreenHonchos and Blackberrys share a common goal: to scale the brand profitably online, seamlessly merge the offline and online retail experience, leveraging digital technology to create a unified, efficient, and engaging experience for customers.”