Bharti Airtel to offer ZEE5 content on WiFi plans above Rs 699

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel announced that it has entered into a partnership with Zee5, to offer digital content to its WiFi customers. All customers on plans starting at Rs 699 or higher will have Zee5 included as part of their Airtel WiFi plan at no additional cost.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience - Bharti Airtel, said, “Partnerships are at the core of Airtel’s DNA and we are delighted to partner with ZEE5 in our endeavour to build a world-class digital content ecosystem. ZEE5’s rich library adds a lot of depth to our content portfolio, enhancing the overall experience for our users. We remain committed to building our content portfolio with a single agenda of delighting our customers with the very best”.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 stated, “At ZEE5, we have endeavoured to democratize access to high-quality entertainment by making our diverse content library available to a larger audience. The collaboration with Airtel strengthens our commitment to offering viewers a seamless entertainment experience across genres, languages, and formats. With the integration of ZEE5 for Airtel Broadband users, we aim to cater to a wide audience base, ensuring engaging, personalised storytelling for every user.”