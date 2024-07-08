Banijay Asia & All3Media International ink deal for ‘The Tourist’ adaptation

Delhi: Banijay Asia, part of Banijay Entertainment, has signed a deal with the independent distributor All3Media International, acquiring the rights to create the Indian adaptation of the series, The Tourist, the drama created by Two Brothers Pictures.

The remake aims to retain the essence of the original while infusing cultural elements unique to India.



Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, expressed her excitement about the partnership stating, "We at Banijay Asia are huge fans of Two Brothers and the thrilling masterpieces that they craft. The Tourist offers a unique blend of mystery and suspense which we believe will resonate deeply with our viewers. We are ecstatic to bring an adaptation of such a gripping and internationally celebrated series to Indian audiences. Collaborating with All3Media International allows us to maintain the high standards set by the original while infusing it with a distinct Indian touch."



Sabrina Duguet, EVP Asia Pacific at All3Media International, commented on the alliance, "The Tourist has been a phenomenal success globally, and we are delighted to see it being adapted for the Indian market. Banijay Asia has an impressive track record of creating high-quality local adaptations, and we are confident they will deliver an exceptional version of this globally loved thriller. We look forward to seeing how the story will be reimagined for Indian viewers."



Starring Jamie Dornan, the original series was written by Harry and Jack Williams, the creators of Rellik and Boat Story, and was produced by Two Brothers Pictures and Highview Productions. Distributed internationally to over five continents by All3Media International, it has aired with production partners BBC One in the UK, Stan in Australia, and ZDF in Germany, with further territories including the USA, Canada, Latin America, South Korea and the Nordics.



The plot of the series revolves around an Irishman who wakes up in an Australian hospital with amnesia after a car crash. Seeking answers, he encounters a local woman who remembers him and volunteers to help him rediscover his identity. What few clues he can find hint that he has a dark past from which he must escape before it catches up with him.