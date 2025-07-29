Astra Studios launches with backing from Hombale Group and Perpetual Capital

New Delhi: Astra Studios, has been launched by former senior executives from MPC, The Mill and Technicolor India, Biren Ghose, RK Chand, Rajarajan Ramakrishnan and Shajy Thomas. The company is backed by the Hombale Group, known for producing Indian film franchises such as KGF, Salaar and Kantara, along with Perpetual Capital.

The launch comes at a time when the rapid evolution of machine learning and generative AI is altering the structure of content production globally. These shifts are prompting changes in creative workflows, talent dynamics and business models. The founders of Astra Studios bring decades of international experience in storytelling, visual effects, animation, and immersive media, and intend to apply that knowledge to build new approaches to how high-quality content is produced.

According to the company, its focus will be on integrating next-generation workflows with strong narrative development. This includes developing original intellectual property, working on films and series, producing branded content, and creating immersive experiences across different media platforms.

Astra Studios will also explore the use of generative AI tools and emerging technologies in post-production processes.

“Astra is our launchpad for a creative revolution, a studio purpose-built for the future of content. We are fusing world-class artistry with cutting-edge emerging technologies. We will play in the arena where cinematic brilliance meets next-gen computer graphics. This will redefine how stories are designed, created, shared and experienced. India is at an inflection point in the global content arena, and Astra aims to lead that evolution, creating new jobs while continuing to partner creatives globally,” said Biren Ghose, Founder, Astra Studios.

Vijay Kiragandur, Founder of Hombale Films, added: “We are supporting the vision behind Astra Studios to help grow stories and movie franchises across different platforms using emerging technologies.

Astra’s founding team brings a wealth of talent and experience as well as global connectivity and passion for new technology. This will enable the Hombale Group to undertake projects with greater scope and complexity to create powerful new ‘story worlds’ for our franchise fandoms.”