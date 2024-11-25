As US presses Google to divest Chrome, OpenAI eyes launching own browser

New Delhi: OpenAI is reportedly setting its sights on a significant part of Google's empire by contemplating the development of a web browser to compete with Google Chrome.

The new browser from OpenAI is anticipated to incorporate extensive AI features, deeply integrating with its ChatGPT technology.

According to The Information, OpenAI is in the early stages of crafting a browser that melds its AI capabilities with web browsing functions.

If this project comes to fruition, it could pose a challenge to Google Chrome, which holds a dominant position in the browser market but is under scrutiny for its monopolistic practices. The US Department of Justice has recently suggested that Google should divest its Chrome browser to address its control over online search.

Although OpenAI's browser is far from ready for launch, the groundwork being laid indicates a serious commitment to this venture.

Moreover, The Information notes that OpenAI has been engaging with various companies, potentially signing agreements to enhance search functionalities on sites focused on travel, food, real estate, and retail. Among the companies reportedly in talks or having seen early versions of this project are Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline.

OpenAI is said to be in negotiations with Samsung to integrate its AI technology into Galaxy smartphones, which would compete directly with Google's AI offerings, including Gemini, despite Samsung's existing AI assistant, Bixby.