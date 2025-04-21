What antitrust battles against Google, Amazon, Apple and Meta mean for global tech

New Delhi: Big tech companies are facing one of their biggest reckonings yet in the United States. Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon are now all grappling with landmark antitrust lawsuits.

Google recently suffered a significant legal defeat in an antitrust case related to its dominance in digital advertising. This marks its second major loss after an earlier ruling on its search monopoly, with both cases moving into the remedies phase.

Meanwhile, Meta is in the midst of a pivotal legal battle that could potentially force it to divest Instagram and WhatsApp. The case, brought by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), accuses Meta of maintaining an illegal monopoly through a “buy-or-bury” strategy—buying emerging competitors before they become a threat.

These actions are part of a broader wave of antitrust scrutiny against Silicon Valley’s biggest players.

What’s at stake? A breakdown of the cases

Google: Two strikes in a row

The US DoJ alleges Google used anti-competitive tactics to dominate the digital ad tech space. A federal judge found the company guilty of monopolising tools used by publishers and advertisers, ruling that Google had “wilfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts.”

In another case focused on search, Google was found to have maintained its monopoly by paying Apple billions annually to remain the default search engine on iPhones. The remedies phase could lead to structural interventions, including divestitures or restrictions on its Chrome browser and Android OS.

Google is appealing both decisions.

Meta: Facing a potential breakup

Meta’s trial, currently underway in Washington, DC, stems from FTC allegations that it illegally acquired Instagram and WhatsApp to suppress competition. The regulator is seeking to undo both acquisitions, citing internal emails from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that support the theory of anti-competitive intent.

Meta defends its strategy, arguing that it faces stiff competition from TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), and that its investments have enhanced user experience. The trial is expected to last eight weeks.

Apple: Monopoly in the iPhone ecosystem

In March 2024, the DoJ and multiple states sued Apple, alleging it leveraged its control over the iPhone to stifle rivals. The complaint highlights limitations placed on messaging between iOS and Android users, restrictions on third-party wallets, and smart device interoperability. The case is still in its early stages.

Amazon: Monopoly in online retail

The FTC, along with several states, filed a sweeping case against Amazon in September 2023. The suit claims Amazon punishes sellers who offer lower prices elsewhere, degrades search results with ads, and imposes high seller fees. A trial is scheduled for October 2026.

What comes next?

These lawsuits mark the most aggressive antitrust enforcement against Big Tech in decades.

They reflect a larger shift in US regulatory posture and could lead to transformative remedies, from corporate breakups to platform-level restrictions.

The outcomes are expected to set powerful legal precedents that will ripple across global markets, influence how competition law is applied to digital platforms, and potentially redefine innovation, investment, and consumer choice in tech.

What remains uncertain, however, is how these regulatory battles will align with evolving White House policy, especially under a Trump-led administration that has publicly engaged with major tech executives. The relationship between politics and platform power is now under the spotlight as never before.