Anagram Media Labs bags social media mandate for inDrive

New Delhi: Anagram Media Labs has been awarded the social media management mandate for inDrive India, the ride-hailing platform.
Anagram Media has already been handling influencer marketing and other marketing duties for inDrive.
With this expanded scope, the agency will now oversee content strategy, community engagement, and digital storytelling across inDrive’s official social platforms in India.
Under this mandate, Anagram Media will lead the charge in creating platform-native, relatable, and culturally-rooted content that resonates with India’s fast-evolving urban audience.
The agency will also work towards amplifying brand recall across key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and other Tier 2 markets.
Manjul Wadhwa, Founder of Anagram Media Labs, said, “It’s a matter of great pride for us that inDrive continues to place its trust in Anagram. This extended partnership is a big testament to the bond we’ve built over time. With this new mandate, we’re excited to shape inDrive’s voice in India, one that reflects its values of fairness, choice, and people-first thinking. Our goal is not just to manage content, but to bring alive inDrive’s mission and unique features in a way that truly connects with the Indian audience.”
The inDrive marketing team echoed the sentiment, stating, “Anagram has already shown its deep understanding of our brand with its impactful influencer campaigns and other activities. We are confident that this move will further strengthen our connection with Indian consumers and help us stand out in a highly competitive category.”