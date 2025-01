New Delhi: Vijay Iyer has joined Flipkart as VP and GM for Flipkart Ads.

He earlier served as India Head - Ad Monetisation at Amazon.

He was associated with Amazon for close to nine years.

Iyer's prior experience includes serving as VP of Enterprise Revenue at RML Information Services, GM and Business Head of Komli Play at Komli Media, Sr VP - APAC at Azira, and Manager of Sales Strategy at Yahoo! India.