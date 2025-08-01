Amazon's Ads revenue jumps 23% to $15.7 billion in Q2

New Delhi: Amazon posted advertising revenue of $15.7 billion for the quarter ending June 30, marking a 23% year-over-year increase.

The segment also climbed 13% from the first quarter of 2025, when Amazon booked $13.9 billion in advertising revenue.

The surge in ad revenue was fueled by heightened engagement across Amazon’s shopping and media platforms, particularly its connected TV (CTV) ad offerings.

“Amazon’s advertising business continues to be a bright spot in our overall portfolio, benefiting from the increased engagement we’re seeing across our shopping and media platforms,” said CEO Andy Jassy during the company’s earnings call.

Amazon’s ad segment, while still a smaller contributor compared to its retail and Amazon Web Services (AWS) divisions, has solidified its position as the third-largest digital advertising platform globally, trailing only Meta and Alphabet.

It is to be noted that the 23% growth in Q2 ad revenue outpaced Meta’s 22% and Google’s 10% year-over-year ad sales increases, hinting at Amazon’s growing clout in the digital ad market.

The company reported total revenue of $167.7 billion, a 12% year-over-year increase.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing arm, posted $28.1 billion in revenue, a 17% increase year-over-year.