Amazon Prime Video to show 4–6 minutes of ads per hour starting June 17

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video has introduced advertisements across its global user base starting June 17, 2025.

Viewers in India, the United States, and other major markets will now see between four to six minutes of advertisements per hour while watching films and series, as per news reports.

This adjustment follows earlier experiments with lighter ad loads in early 2024 and brings Prime Video in line with other streaming services that have moved towards ad-supported models to support their content and platform costs.

The change has prompted criticism from subscribers who have taken to social media to voice their displeasure. Many have pointed out that the move blurs the line between paid digital platforms and traditional broadcast television.

While Amazon insists that the ad volume remains below the levels typically seen on linear TV, viewers remain unconvinced, particularly given that they are already paying for a subscription. The frustration is particularly acute in India, where hashtags such as #BoycottPrime and #PrimeAds have been trending since the update went live.

Despite customer discontent, Amazon has introduced an option for subscribers who wish to remove ads entirely. Users can now pay an additional Rs 699 per year or Rs 129 per month in India on top of the standard Rs 1,499 annual or Rs 299 monthly Prime subscription to stream without interruptions.

The move has drawn criticism from several subscribers. Some have remarked that Prime Video is increasingly resembling a traditional television channel, now combining streaming content with commercial breaks.

The company has made it clear that this add-on is entirely optional, and that current members will see no changes to the pricing or benefits of their existing Prime plans. However, users accessing content through Amazon’s MX Player should note that advertisements will still be shown on that platform, regardless of whether the ad-free tier is activated.

The announcement was first shared via email to subscribers on May 13, where Amazon detailed its plans to introduce advertising and reiterated its position that the volume of ads would remain lower than on television or rival streaming services.

While the exact number of ad breaks or commercial spots per hour was not disclosed, multiple trade reports and industry communications have confirmed that the ad duration is now capped at six minutes per hour. For longer content, such as a three-hour film, this could amount to up to 18 minutes of advertising.

The company has stressed that it is prioritising viewer experience while expanding its advertising model. It has been said that innovation within its advertising formats will be a key factor moving forward, suggesting a preference for less intrusive formats over sheer frequency. Analysts have noted that this expansion also enables Amazon to offer greater ad inventory to marketers, which could lead to more competitive pricing for brands and agencies seeking visibility on high-traffic platforms.

Industry insiders have also pointed out that Amazon’s streaming division is under pressure to compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and Peacock, all of which now include advertising as part of their revenue strategy.

However, there is a key distinction in Amazon’s case: the advertising has been added to an existing paid product, rather than being offered as a separate, lower-cost tier. This decision has sparked a fresh round of scrutiny, as many users feel they are being asked to pay more simply to maintain the ad-free experience they had grown accustomed to.

To activate the ad-free tier, users can visit their account settings on the Prime Video app or Amazon website and select the appropriate upgrade. Once subscribed, all profiles linked to the account will benefit from an ad-free viewing experience, although some titles may still include short, skippable trailers. The upgrade is supported across a range of devices, including Fire TV, smart televisions, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles.