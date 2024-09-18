Amazon miniTV is now Amazon MX Player

New Delhi: Following the acquisition of MX Player assets earlier this June, Amazon has rebranded its free video streaming service, Amazon miniTV, as Amazon MX Player.

Amogh Dusad, who previously served as Head of Content for Amazon miniTV, will now lead content development at Amazon MX Player.

The Amazon miniTV X handle is now updated to reflect the new name.

Amazon also released a short video announcing the rebranding.

Amazon MX Player aa gaya hai, lekar entertainment har genre mein!



Toh der kis baat ki? Apne favorite shows abhi dekhna shuru karein for FREE! 📺🎉#AmazonMXPlayer pic.twitter.com/eQlgyPMFqi — Amazon MX Player (@amazonMXPlayer) September 18, 2024

Talks of Amazon acquiring MX Player first surfaced in March last year, but the deal fell through in July 2023 due to valuation differences. Negotiations resumed in February this year, leading to the eventual acquisition.

MX Player, initially launched as a video player in 2011, evolved into an OTT streaming platform in 2019, focusing on the Indian market. It gained further attention with its short video app MX Takatak, which later merged with ShareChat’s Moj in a $900 million deal.

Industry experts believe this acquisition will strengthen Amazon Prime Video's ability to compete with rivals like JioCinema and YouTube, particularly in expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and rural markets. The move is also expected to enhance advertising opportunities, especially through its free streaming service.

On September 18, Amazon MX Player released the trailer for its upcoming romantic drama series ‘Ishq In The Air’. Set in the contrasting cities of Indore and Mumbai, the show explores a sweet romance amid turbulent times, featuring actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Medha Rana. Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, the series promises an emotional narrative that bridges two different worlds.

Sharing his thoughts about the show, Dusad - Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said, “Building on our array of beloved romantic content, we're delighted to present Ishq in the Air. This captivating story follows Naman and Kavya's whirlwind romance, which blossoms after a coincidental encounter at an airport. As their destinies intertwine, viewers will be hooked on their sparkling chemistry. We're excited to bring this delightful romance to our audience, who have consistently showered us with love for our romantic shows.”