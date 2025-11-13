New Delhi: Amazon has introduced a unified reporting experience designed to consolidate and streamline reporting interfaces across its advertising ecosystem.
The feature, currently available in open beta, allows advertisers to combine and filter data across ad products, accounts, countries, and various supply and targeting parameters through the report builder interface, reporting API, and Amazon Marketing Stream.
According to a post on the Amazon Ads blog, the new Reporting (Beta) landing page provides pre-configured report templates with built-in metrics and dimensions to help users begin generating reports quickly. Advertisers can also create customised reports and access existing ones from a single interface.
The report builder offers an updated workflow where users can filter reports by account type, campaign, country, or ad product. It also enables the combination of multiple reporting dimensions, such as targeting, supply, technology, and geography, using a newly standardised set of campaign metrics.
Amazon has simplified metric definitions and naming conventions across campaign types to support consistent, cross-channel reporting across its ad products.
The company said advertisers can select time ranges with greater flexibility, accessing up to two weeks of hourly data, 15 months of daily or weekly data, and up to six years of monthly or annual performance records.
The unified reporting experience is designed to reduce the time spent on report generation and enhance analytical efficiency across Sponsored Ads and Multimedia Solutions. It provides year-over-year comparisons and insights into seasonal trends through a broader historical data range.
The ability to combine flexible dimensions is expected to support more granular performance evaluation across levels of detail, supply sources, technology, and geography, along with audience and product-level reporting.
The feature is being rolled out across multiple regions, including North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets such as India, Japan, China, and Australia. It will be available to all advertisers using Amazon Ads through the console, reporting API, or Amazon Marketing Stream.
Amazon confirmed that the feature will extend to self-service Amazon DSP accounts upon launch, with managed service DSP accounts expected to gain access in the first quarter of 2026.