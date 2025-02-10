Amazon and Google face scrutiny for ads appearing alongside child abuse content

New Delhi: In response to a recent report from research firm Adalytics suggesting that global brands may be unintentionally funding child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online, Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) began an investigation into the actions of four adtech leaders and two industry accrediting organisations.

The letters were released on Friday by the two senators and they were addressed to six major players in the ad ecosystem, including Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The adtech watchdog Check My Ads supported the commencement of the investigation.

The CEOs of Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify received the letters, along with the heads of the Media Rating Council and the Trustworthy Accountability Group, which are certifying organisations.

The senators' letter to Pichai stated, "We write to express our grave concern that Google's advertising technology has supported the monetisation of websites that have been known to host child sexual abuse material (CSAM)."

According to Adalytics' peer-reviewed research, hundreds of advertisements for well-known companies, such as Unilever, Sony, PepsiCo, and others, as well as government agencies, such as the US Department of Homeland Security, have been posted on image-hosting websites ibb.co and its affiliate imgbb.com since 2017.

In 2021, 2022, and 2023, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported that this location was hosting CSAM.

In one instance, a page advertising an "online multiplayer sex game" displayed 197 video advertisements that were co-branded by the NFL and FanDuel.

Read the full text of the letters below.



Letter to Google

Dear Mr. Pichai,

We write to express our grave concern that Google’s advertising technology has supported the monetization of websites that have been known to host child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Recent research indicates that Google, as recently as recently as March 2024, has facilitated the placement of advertising on imgbb.com, a website that has been known to host CSAM since at least 2021, according to transparency reports released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Just as concerning are reports that the United States government’s own advertising has appeared on this website. The dissemination of CSAM is a heinous crime that inflicts irreparable harm on its victims. Where digital advertiser networks like Google place advertisements on websites that are known to host such activity, they have in effect created a funding stream that perpetuates criminal operations and irreparable harm to our children.

Google’s actions here—or in best case, inaction—are problematic for several reasons. First, the instances of ads being served on a website known to host illegal CSAM via Google’s advertising technologies violates Google’s own policies. As you are aware, the production, distribution, sale, and possession of materials depicting CSAM is violates federal law.

Google’s own publisher policies further prohibit the monetization of content that “is illegal, promotes illegal activity, or infringes on the legal rights of others” and explicitly prohibit “[c]hild sexual abuse and exploitation,” stating that it does not allow content that “[s]exually exploits or abuses children or content that promotes the sexual exploitation or abuse of children…[including] all child sexual abuse materials.”

While Google’s policies state that the company will take “appropriate action, which may include reporting to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and disabling accounts.” It remains unclear, however, whether Google has ceased its relationship with the website identified in this report, 9 and it is deeply troubling that the largest advertising technology company continued to monetize the website for at least three years since NCMEC first identified the website as a purveyor of CSAM.

Additionally, Google has failed to perform due diligence in identifying businesses that conduct illegal activity using its products. The website in question does not publicly disclose its ownership. We have seen previous instances where Google’s apparent failure to perform due diligence of the customers monetizing their websites via Google’s advertising products have resulted in advertising revenue inadvertently funding OFAC-sanctioned websites.

Further, Google executives recently testified in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia about the company’s extensive investment in vetting publishers and advertisers who use their products. Yet, as Google appears to be funding a website that does not declare its ownership, and has been known to host CSAM, these statements are irreconcilable with the indisputable evidence we have seen.

Just as troubling, reporting also indicates that advertisers—including the federal government— that use Google products cannot comprehensively track what businesses and content their ad dollars fund. Many advertisers reportedly cannot readily access page URL-level reporting that would allow them to identify which pages their ads have appeared on, including if they had appeared on imgbb.com. Imgbb.com is an anonymous photo-sharing website that hosts user-generated content.

Without access to the URLs on which their ads appeared, advertisers have no ability to understand whether their ads have appeared on content that violates Google’s policies, their own policies, or federal law.

It is imperative that your company take immediate and comprehensive action to address this issue and ensure that you are not funding these heinous crimes against children. To better understand how this occurred and to determine appropriate corrective actions, please answer the following questions by February 14, 2025:

What steps does Google take to perform due diligence on the entities that monetize their websites or content using Google’s advertising technologies? Since becoming aware that advertising was placed via Google’s products on a website known to host CSAM, what actions have you taken to address or remedy this issue? Please include details on any refunds to advertisers, account suspensions, or broader policy changes implemented in response, including exact figures of how much you have refunded companies or the United States government for all ads served on imgbb.com and ibb.co and when the refunds were issued. Why are advertisers unable to readily view the exact URLs of the pages where their advertisements appear through each of Google’s different advertising technologies? If such capability exists, please include documentation for how advertisers can do this across Google products, including DV360, Google Ads, and Google’s Performance Max. How much advertising revenue has been derived by Google annually in relation to advertising served on websites that are identified by NCMEC as having hosted CSAM? How much revenue has Google paid to companies that own or operate sites that host CSAM? How often do you review NCMEC’s transparency reports to ensure that you are not monetizing websites that host CSAM? Was Google aware in this particular instance that imgbb.com was hosting CSAM? If so, what processes did Google implement to stop the placements of advertisements on that site? How many websites which are known to host CSAM according to NCMEC is Google currently monetizing? Please include details on the process that Google uses to confirm this figure. What additional steps will your company take to ensure that advertising dollars do not fund illegal content in the future? Please include a specific timeline for implementing these measures.

Your cooperation and transparency are essential to safeguarding the safety of our children. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.

Sincerely,

Marsha Blackburn, United States Senator

Richard Blumenthal, United States Senator