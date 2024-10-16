Amazon Ads introduces new advertising capabilities at unBoxed 2024

New Delhi: At unBoxed 2024, Amazon Ads launched a suite of new advertising capabilities that bring together insights from across the marketing funnel to help advertisers optimise their media investments. The announcements showcased how Amazon Ads is making insights easier to access and activate by every advertiser, across every ad product.

“Our mission is to be the most customer-obsessed advertising service by giving all brands the measurement and data-driven, machine learning optimisation capabilities they need to drive business growth through simple, easy-to-use tools,” said Paula Despins, Vice President of Ads Measurement at Amazon Ads. “Today’s launches put our most sophisticated full-funnel measurement and optimisation capabilities into the hands of all marketers from small businesses to major brands,” she added.

AMC enables advertisers to join their first-party data with Amazon Ads signals to understand the customer journey and build and activate audiences. New AMC solutions introduce no-code capabilities in an intuitive interface – extending AMC’s sophisticated analytics capabilities to brands of all sizes.

The first two AMC solutions launching are the high-value audience and optimal frequency analyses. Brands can use the high-value solution to instantly visualise how their customer base is distributed by total spend levels over a period of time. With a few clicks, they can create related audience segments and activate them in future campaigns. An optimal frequency solution will allow advertisers to monitor how KPIs like conversion rate and return on ad spend evolve as ad interactions increase, and from there, determine the most efficient frequency caps for their campaign.

Advertisers also want to measure beyond immediate sales and understand the long-term impact of their upper-funnel tactics on outcomes. Long-term sales insights estimate the sales that a brand can expect to generate over the next year based on how effectively their campaign moves new-to-brand shoppers down the purchase funnel. Together, immediate sales and long-term sales metrics help advertisers quantify immediate sales and potential returns from driving key customer engagements throughout the funnel. Long-term sales insights are currently in closed beta in the U.S. and will be available to advertisers in India in open beta later this year.