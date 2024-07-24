Alphabet Inc’s ad revenue up by 11.13% to $64,616 mn in Q2 2024

The parent company of Google, Alphabet Inc.’s total revenue grew by 14% to $84,742 million in Q2 2024 from $74,604 million in Q2 2023. Additionally, the tech giant recorded a 32% increase in operating income to $27,425 million in Q2 2024 from $21,838 million in Q2 2023.

The tech giant earned a cumulative of $64,616 million from advertising in Q2 2024, contributing to more than half of Google’s revenue.

YouTube advertising witnessed an increase of 13% to $8,663 million in Q2 2024, up from $7,665 million in the same quarter of the corresponding year.

Google advertising revenue grew by 11.13% from $58,143 million in Q2 2023 to $64,616 million in the same quarter of the current fiscal.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet Inc, stated, “Our strong performance this quarter highlights ongoing strength in Search and momentum in Cloud. We are innovating at every layer of the AI stack. Our longstanding infrastructure leadership and in-house research teams position us well as technology evolves and as we pursue the many opportunities ahead.”

The tech giant’s net income stood at $23,619 million in Q2, 24, growing by approximately 28.6% from $18,368 million in the same quarter of the corresponding year.