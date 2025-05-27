Almonds Ai, Mobavenue team up to take channel conversations beyond SMS and WhatsApp

New Delhi: Almonds Ai, a company specialising in channel loyalty and rewards solutions, has partnered with digital advertising platform Mobavenue to launch ChannelX, a solution designed to help brands communicate with their channel partners such as retailers, distributors, painters, and mechanics through platforms beyond WhatsApp or SMS.

Many brands currently rely on WhatsApp, SMS, or mobile app notifications to share updates with their partners. However, the reach of these messages is often limited, and app usage remains low. This gap in communication poses challenges for promoting new launches, sharing incentive schemes, or maintaining brand visibility. At the same time, these channel partners are already spending over 4.5 hours a day on OTT platforms, social media, and gaming apps.

ChannelX enables brands to deliver ads, schemes, and promotions to verified channel partners across various popular apps — including OTT platforms, automotive websites, entertainment apps, and even Truecaller. This approach is designed to increase visibility without compromising user privacy or data security. The companies claim this can lead to up to 3x higher engagement compared to traditional methods like SMS or app notifications.

“Brands have invested heavily in loyalty programs, but the biggest gap is still visibility — reaching the right partner at the right time. With ChannelX, we’re not just improving communication; we’re unlocking a new layer of influence by meeting channel partners where their attention already is," Abhinav Jain & Apurv Modi, Co-founders of Almonds Ai, jointly said.

According to the firms, the platform allows brands to reach channel partners in real time and in relevant digital environments. For example, a mechanic might come across a promotional incentive while browsing an auto blog, or a retailer may see a brand message while consuming news content. The companies suggest that this broader digital approach could lead to a 40% increase in total reach among channel partners.